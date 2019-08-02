Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY ), where 3,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in morning trading today AMAZON.COM ( AMZN ) is off about 1.7%, and Home Depot ( HD ) is lower by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ( TPOR
), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 25.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: XLY, TPOR: Big ETF Outflows