XLV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.29, changing hands as low as $89.58 per share. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLV's low point in its 52 week range is $80.61 per share, with $96.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.55.
