XLV, GBF: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV ), where 2,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) is down about 0.3%, and UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF ( GBF
), which lost 800,000 of its units, representing a 30.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
