XLU, NTSX: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 9,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in morning trading today Nextera Energy is up about 0.2%, and Duke Energy is higher by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
