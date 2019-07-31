Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLU ), which added 5,400,000 units, or a 3.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in morning trading today Nextera Energy ( NEE ) is down about 0.3%, and Duke Energy Corporation Holding ( DUK ) is lower by about 0.4%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares ( MEXX
), which added 550,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: XLU, MEXX: Big ETF Inflows