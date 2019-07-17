Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE ), which added 5,400,000 units, or a 6.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLRE, in morning trading today American Tower Corporation REIT ( AMT ) is up about 0.5%, and Crown Castle International Corp REIT ( CCI ) is lower by about 0.2%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF ( SHE
), which added 1,470,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SHE, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ
) is off about 0.3%, and Mastercard (MA) is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: XLRE, SHE: Big ETF Inflows