XLP, SNLN: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLP ), where 6,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) is trading flat, and Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is up by about 0.4%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SNLN ETF ( SNLN
), which lost 4,400,000 of its units, representing a 27.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
