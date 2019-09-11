Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 13,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble is up about 0.3%, and Coca-cola is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: XLP, EWV: Big ETF Outflows