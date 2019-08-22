Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), where 5,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in morning trading today Microsoft ( MSFT ) is down about 0.7%, and Apple ( AAPL ) is higher by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ( KOLD
), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: XLK, KOLD: Big ETF Outflows