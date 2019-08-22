Quantcast

XLK, KOLD: Big ETF Outflows

By BNK Invest,

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), where 5,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in morning trading today Microsoft ( MSFT ) is down about 0.7%, and Apple ( AAPL ) is higher by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ( KOLD ), which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

