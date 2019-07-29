Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 2,950,000 units, or a 1.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 0.9%, and Apple is higher by about 0.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the JMBS ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: XLK, JMBS: Big ETF Inflows