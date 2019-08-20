Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLI ), which added 6,100,000 units, or a 4.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in morning trading today Boeing Company ( BA ) is off about 0.7%, and Honeywell International ( HON ) is lower by about 0.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF ( PSMM
), which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PSMM, in morning trading today Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF ( VRIG
) is trading flat, and Invesco Rafi Strategic US ETF (IUS) is higher by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: XLI, PSMM: Big ETF Inflows