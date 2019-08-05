XLI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.42, changing hands as low as $73.08 per share. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.92 per share, with $80.41 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $73.79.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »