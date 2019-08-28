Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 8,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in morning trading today Boeing is trading flat, and Honeywell International is up by about 0.4%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3X Shares, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 21.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: XLI, DRIP: Big ETF Outflows