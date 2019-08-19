Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF ), where 46,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) is up about 0.7%, and JP Morgan Chase ( JPM ) is higher by about 1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the JPSE ETF ( JPSE
), which lost 1,600,000 of its units, representing a 28.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: XLF, JPSE: Big ETF Outflows