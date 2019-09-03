XLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.47, changing hands as low as $26.41 per share. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.05 per share, with $29.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.54.
