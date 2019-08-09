Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF ), where 43,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is down about 1%, and JP Morgan Chase ( JPM ) is lower by about 0.7%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF ( AGT
), which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AGT, in morning trading today Mercadolibre ( MELI
) is down about 0.7%, and Globant ( GLOB
) is higher by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: XLF, AGT: Big ETF Outflows