Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE ), where 16,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) is up about 0.8%, and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) is higher by about 0.2%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF ( PEZ
), which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PEZ, in morning trading today O'Reilly Automotive ( ORLY
) is up about 1.5%, and Nike (NKE) is up by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: XLE, PEZ: Big ETF Outflows