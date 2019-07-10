Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 5,250,000 units, or a 4.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLC, in morning trading today Facebook is up about 0.8%, and Alphabet is higher by about 0.9%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EWCO, in morning trading today Electronic Arts is up about 0.5%, and Netflix is lower by about 0.4%.
VIDEO: XLC, EWCO: Big ETF Inflows