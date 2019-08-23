XLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.23, changing hands as low as $55.04 per share. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.05 per share, with $61.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.98.
