Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLB ), which added 7,450,000 units, or a 10.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLB, in morning trading today Linde ( LIN ) is up about 0.6%, and Dupont de Nemours ( DD ) is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IVOL ETF ( IVOL
), which added 400,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: XLB, IVOL: Big ETF Inflows