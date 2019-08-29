Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (XIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd ( XIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that XIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.28, the dividend yield is 9.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XIN was $4.28, representing a -16.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.10 and a 18.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

XIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). XIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98.

