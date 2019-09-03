Xinhua says FedEx suspected of handling Hong Kong package containing knives

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday said, citing sources, that FedEx Corp'sChina unit was suspected of illegally handling a package containing restricted types of knives that was bound for Hong Kong.

The news agency did not provide further details, including who the recipients were, but said the items, which it described as "controlled knives", had been temporarily detained.

FedEx did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment from Reuters.

In May, the United States in May placed the Chinese telecoms group Huawei on a blacklist that effectively blocks U.S. companies from doing business with it.

Chinese police in southeast China'sFujian province also last month launched an investigation after a FedEx parcel sent from the United States was found to contain a handgun.

FedEx sued the U.S. government in June, saying that it should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products that violated a Trump administration ban on exports to some Chinese companies.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics