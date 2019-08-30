Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Xilinx (XLNX) closed the most recent trading day at $104.06, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer chipmaker had lost 8.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XLNX as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 8.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $826.47 million, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $3.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.91% and +12.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XLNX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, XLNX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.3, so we one might conclude that XLNX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that XLNX has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XLNX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

