Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Xilinx (XLNX) closed at $121.23, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer chipmaker had gained 16.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

XLNX will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 27.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $850.54 million, up 24.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $3.50 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.36% and +14.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower within the past month. XLNX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, XLNX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.16. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.16.

Meanwhile, XLNX's PEG ratio is currently 2.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.