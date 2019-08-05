Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Xilinx, Inc. ( XLNX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XLNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.18, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XLNX was $110.18, representing a -22.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.60 and a 60.24% increase over the 52 week low of $68.76.

XLNX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). XLNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports XLNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.48%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XLNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XLNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XLNX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF ( PWC )

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( VOT )

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF ( IWP )

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust ( FLQM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWP with an increase of 6.97% over the last 100 days. PWC has the highest percent weighting of XLNX at 3.14%.