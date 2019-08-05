XHR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.31, changing hands as low as $20.05 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XHR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.47 per share, with $24.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.19.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »