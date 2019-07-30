Xerox's (XRX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Xerox Corporation XRX reported second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 99 cents (on an adjusted basis) which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. Earnings increased 19 cents year over year.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox's second-quarter 2019 earnings remained unchanged at 93 cents per share over the last 30 days.

The company has a decen t earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters with an average beat of 0.7%.

Revenues Lower Than Expected

Xerox recorded total revenues of $2,289 million which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,321 million. Also, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $2,510 million.

Key Stats to Note : Operating cash flow of $313 million increased $78 million year over year. Free cash flow of $297 million increased $94 million year over year.

Zacks Rank : Currently, Xerox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company's earnings report which was just released.

