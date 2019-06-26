Xerox Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Xerox Corporation ( XRX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.76, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $34.76, representing a -2.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.62 and a 87.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.58.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) and Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.43%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYD with an increase of 1.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 1.72%.