Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as low as $8.85 per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XENE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XENE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.41 per share, with $15.922 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.10.
