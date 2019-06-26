Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( XHR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that XHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.75, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XHR was $20.75, representing a -17.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.08 and a 25.99% increase over the 52 week low of $16.47.

XHR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International ( MAR ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ). XHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports XHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.21%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

