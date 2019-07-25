Xcel Energy (XEL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Xcel Energy Inc.XEL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell.The company recorded break-even earnings in the las t report ed quarter.

Let's see how things are shaping up prior to the upcoming results.

Here's What Could Drive Results

Xcel Energy is focused on renewable expansion and it striving to lower carbon emissions. The company is experiencing an increase in natural and electric customer volumes, which is driving sales volume. We expect the upside to drive second-quarter results.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $2.78 billion, which indicates an improvement of 4.50% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, which calls for year-over-year growth of 1.92%.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not show that Xcel Energy is likely to beat estimates in the quarter to be reported. For this to happen, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -1.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4.

We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider stocks from the same industry , which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Entergy Corp ETR has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31.

Black Hills Corporation BKH has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 5.

The Southern Company SO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 31.

