XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust ( XFLT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that XFLT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.22, the dividend yield is 9.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XFLT was $9.22, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.10 and a 32.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XFLT Dividend History page.