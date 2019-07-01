InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

WYNN stock is on its way up Monday, but it isn't due to any Wynn Resorts news.

Instead, it looks like the increase for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN ) comes from other news in the casino market. Specifically, the Macau region is reporting strong revenue growth for gaming companies in June.

According to this news, gaming revenue for the month of June was up by roughly 6% from the same time last year. This was good news for casino stocks as there were worries that casino companies may struggle in the are in the future.

The concerns about gaming revenue in China comes from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and the country. Luckily for WYNN stock, it doesn't look like this is the case. While there are still concerns about the gaming market in the U.S., that isn't bad Wynn Resorts news for WYNN stock today, reports Investorpedia .

It isn't just the month of June that has been good Wynn Resorts news. The month of May was also a positive with the Macau region still seeing strong growth from the same month in 2018. These two back-to-back months of revenue growth are reassuring investors that the trade war between the U.S. and China won't have a strong impact on the market.

WYNN stock was up 6% as of Monday afternoon and is also up 18% since the start of the year.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today appeared first on InvestorPlace .