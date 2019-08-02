Wynn Resorts Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WYNN

In trading on Friday, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.37, changing hands as low as $118.25 per share. Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WYNN's low point in its 52 week range is $90.06 per share, with $156.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $118.73.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »