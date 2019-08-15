Wynn Resorts Banks on Solid Macau & Las Vegas Performance

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is likely to gain from solid performance by Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau and Las Vegas operations. However, the trade war between Beijing and Washington is likely to hurt gambling stocks, and Wynn Resorts is no exception. Let's delve deeper. Key Catalysts
Wynn Resorts generates a solid share of its revenues from Macau resorts. Apart from the gaming business in Macau, the company has been increasingly focusing on driving non-gaming revenues. Given the decent visitation pattern in Macau, infrastructure development and government's efforts to boost tourism in over there, and non-gaming sources are expected to boost revenues going forward.
Moreover, the company's full-scale integrated resort in Cotai, Macau, is poised to witness increased visits from tourists and leisure gamblers over the long term, which should fortify the company's position in the Cotai strip. Notably, such projects are expected to draw business and leisure travelers, and provide a solid platform for growth. In fact, building resorts in Boston and Macau will help the company capitalize on strong consumer spending trend in the region.
Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, the company is working on two new restaurant concepts that are expected to make significant additions to the non-gaming business. Not only this, Wynn Resorts plans to open new retail and a convention center in Las Vegas in the next 12-18 months.
Wynn Resorts, which shares space with Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS
, MGM Resorts International MGM
and Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN
, recently opened Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. The company stated that it will upgrade Encore Boston Harbor to be a top-performing casino in the northeast. Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts too has been offering various promotional allowances and undertaking initiatives to attract gambling patrons. Also, the company is undertaking several initiatives and building newer concepts to boost non-gaming revenues in Macau.
Moreover, the opening of the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel in the prior year, which connects Macau to Hong Kong as well as mainland China's Pearl River Delta, is likely to prove beneficial to the casino operator. Wynn Resorts stated that it is redesigning Wynn Macau the entire original casino and also remodeling the Encore Tower Suites. Concerns
The flagging China property price has adversely impacted the high-end VIP segment. Wynn Resorts has been offering various promotional allowances and undertaking initiatives to attract gambling patrons in Macau. The companies face substantial threat on the face of a potential outbreak of a trade war.
Wynn Resorts' heavy reliance on debt financing remains a concern. At the end of second-quarter 2019, total outstanding debt amounted to $9.15 billion, including $3.11 billion of Wynn Las Vegas related debt, $3.71 billion of Macau debt and $983 million of Wynn America debt. Moreover, the company might fail to finance its upcoming projects due to a higher debt burden. Also, any downturn in the macroeconomic and credit market conditions is likely to make it difficult for the company to pay or refinance debts moving ahead. Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better. See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN): Free Stock Analysis Report Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Free Stock Analysis Report MGM Resorts International (MGM): Free Stock Analysis Report Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research