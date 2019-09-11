Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( WH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.23, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WH was $53.23, representing a -13.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.49 and a 23.7% increase over the 52 week low of $43.03.

WH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ). WH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports WH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.87%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an decrease of -10.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WH at 3.2%.