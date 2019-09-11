Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. ( WYND ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WYND prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WYND has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.9, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WYND was $48.9, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.75 and a 45.75% increase over the 52 week low of $33.55.

WYND is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ). WYND's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports WYND's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.79%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WYND Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.