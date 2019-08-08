W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $274.3, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWW was $274.3, representing a -26.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $372.06 and a 7.53% increase over the 52 week low of $255.09.

GWW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ) and NCR Corporation ( NCR ). GWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.65. Zacks Investment Research reports GWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.84%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

