WTO hopes for minimal trade disruption from Brexit under Johnson

By Reuters

Reuters


GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization hopes that the handlng of Brexit under Britain's incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cause as little disruption as possible, WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell said on Tuesday.

"Obviously what we would like to see is the smoothest possible transition. We would not like to see trade disrupted between the United Kingdom and the members of the European Union," Rockwell told reporters.

