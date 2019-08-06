WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.5, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSFS was $40.5, representing a -27.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.80 and a 20% increase over the 52 week low of $33.75.

WSFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WSFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14. Zacks Investment Research reports WSFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.61%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSFS Dividend History page.