WSFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.25, changing hands as high as $42.50 per share. WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WSFS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.16 per share, with $50.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.12.
