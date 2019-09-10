Quantcast

WRK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.94, changing hands as high as $37.98 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: WestRock Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.94 per share, with $57.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.86.

