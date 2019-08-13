W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

W.R. Grace & Co. ( GRA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.92, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRA was $64.92, representing a -18.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.71 and a 9.63% increase over the 52 week low of $59.22.

GRA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). GRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports GRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.92%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.