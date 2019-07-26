WPX Energy (WPX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

WPX Energy Inc. WPX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 6. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 66.67%.





Let's see how things are shaping up before the upcoming earnings announcement.WPX Energy's production has been steadily improving owing to high-quality assets. Its Permian assets are expected to record strong production, while production from the Williston Basin is likely to be tepid during the to-be-reported quarter.The strategic transformation of WPX Energy via selling off non-core assets and expanding midstream operations will have a positive impact on its performance.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 total production of the company is pegged at 158,000 barrels per day, which indicates an increase of 26.4% from the year-ago reported figure.A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate), and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to be able to beat estimates. However, WPX Energy does not have the right combination, as elaborated below.: The company's Earnings ESP is -14.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Zacks Rank : The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its favorable rank, when combined with the -14.66% ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings surprise in the to-be-reported quarter.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



