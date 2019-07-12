WPP to sell 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital

Quantcast

July 12 (Reuters) - WPP said on Friday U.S.-based private equity firm Bain Capital would buy a 60% stake in Kantar, valuing the data analytics unit at about $4 billion in the proposed deal.

WPP, the owner of advertising agencies including JWT and Ogilvy, is in the middle of an overhaul following several profit warnings in 2017 and 2018 and turmoil linked to founder Martin Sorrell's abrupt departure over a complaint of misconduct, which he denied.

The sale to Bain Capital is aimed at steering the world's biggest advertising company back to growth.

The balance of the proceeds would be returned to shareholders, WPP said.

Bain's interest in Kantar is the latest private equity deal to emerge in recent weeks. Blackstone and Lego's founding family last month took Merlin Entertainments private in a $7.5 billion deal, in one of the biggest private equity deals in Europe in recent years.





