WPP Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of WPP plc (Symbol: WPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.83, changing hands as high as $59.86 per share. WPP plc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WPP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.31 per share, with $84.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.28.
