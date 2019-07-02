WPP disposal offers cautionary tale for Publicis

Shutterstock photo





By Liam Proud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - WPP's latest disposal offers a cautionary tale for Publicis . The 12.5 billion pound UK advertising group is selling off debris from years of acquisitions under former boss Martin Sorrell. Its 11 billion euro rival is meanwhile borrowing to splurge on a data business. The risk is that Arthur Sadoun, chief executive of the French group, is repeating Sorrell's mistakes.

Read's move to hive off Kantar makes sense. Buyout funds are flush with cash, and there are few synergies with WPP's main businesses of designing campaigns and buying advertising space for clients. He needs to cut a 4.6 billion pound debt pile built up largely under Sorrell. Leverage of around two times EBITDA now looks precarious as WPP's revenue shrinks, hurt by spending cuts at consumer-goods companies and the threat of technology consultancies and the likes of Google .

To be fair, Sadoun is buying a better business than the one Read is selling: Epsilon holds vast amounts of U.S. consumer data, which Publicis can use to better target its clients' ads. Kantar is just a traditional market research business. Still, Publicis is adding about 9,000 employees to an already complicated group. Epsilon is itself a product of seven different acquisitions, Deutsche Bank analysts reckon, and is struggling to grow. Even after an additional $70 million of cost cuts, Publicis' return on investment is likely to be just 4.3% using 2018 figures, according to a Breakingviews calculation, compared with a probable 8% cost of capital.

For that meagre reward, Sadoun is taking a lot of risk. The deal will push Publicis' net debt to roughly two times EBITDA, using Deutsche Bank forecasts, compared with 0.4 times now. Investors value the French company at an 11% discount to its English peer on a price-to-earnings basis, using 2020 Refinitiv estimates. After the mess of WPP, its little wonder that markets are wary of agencies that are growing bigger and more complex.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Publicis on July 2 completed its acquisition of marketing company Epsilon from Alliance Data Systems for $3.95 billion.

- WPP on July 1 said it is in exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital for an overall enterprise value of $4 billion.

- WPP shares fell around 2% to 9.95 pounds as of 1245 GMT on July 2. Publicis shares were down 0.6% to 46.39 euros.

