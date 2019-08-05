Worthington Industries Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.44, changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.42 per share, with $48.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.06.
