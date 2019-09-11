Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Worthington Industries, Inc. ( WOR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.9, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WOR was $37.9, representing a -18.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.66 and a 20.62% increase over the 52 week low of $31.42.

WOR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal ( MT ) and POSCO ( PKX ). WOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports WOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.05%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.