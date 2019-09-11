World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ( WWE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that WWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.12, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWE was $71.12, representing a -29.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.45 and a 21.57% increase over the 52 week low of $58.50.

WWE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Cinemark Holdings Inc ( CNK ) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( AMC ). WWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports WWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.61%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWE Dividend History page.